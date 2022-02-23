242 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine

New Delhi: A special Air India flight was on Tuesday deputed to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine amid escalating tension along the border of the eastern European nation and Russia.

The flight with 242 passengers onboard landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at 10.15 pm, an official from the Tata-owned airline said. Late on Tuesday night, officials said the flight was likely to land a little past 11.30pm.

“A total of 242 passengers safely boarded the flight from Kyiv (Boryspil) and will land at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 by around 10.15pm… After completing all the formalities, the rescue flight from Kyiv took off at around 5.40pm,” an Air India official said.

The aircraft left as a ferry flight (without passengers) from the IGIA at 7.30am on Tuesday. Officials familiar with the development said the airline operated Dreamliner aircraft (254-seater) and will land at Delhi in its full capacity.

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said took to twitter to confirm the news. He also said more flights will operate in the coming days to help Indians return from Ukraine.

“Around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight. More flights in the coming days to help Indians return,” he tweeted.

Air India will operate two more rescue flights on Thursday and Saturday, the airline said.

“Air India has never operated any commercial flight to Ukraine before this. But to rescue the Indian Citizens in Ukraine, not only Air India has started the flights, but some other Indian operators are expected to start their flight services depending on the demand from Ukraine (sic),” an officer from the ministry of civil aviation said.

On private airlines operating such rescue flights, officials from the ministry said talks between the government and private airlines are underway. “Soon, they too will operate flights with the same purpose,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Last week, India had removed restrictions on the number of flights between India and Ukraine as well as the availability of seats on them under an air bubble agreement between the two countries, amid tensions in the eastern European nation over a Russian troop build-up.

“Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate. Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to [an] increase in demand,” the civil aviation ministry had said in a statement on last Thursday.

The restrictions were lifted after the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked Indian nationals in Ukraine, especially students, to consider leaving and to avoid non-essential travel within the country amid fears of an invasion.

Over 20,000 Indians, including 18,000 students, live in Ukraine. In order to facilitate Indians in Ukraine, the government set up control rooms in the Indian embassy in Kyiv and in New Delhi. A 24-hour helpline has also been made available.