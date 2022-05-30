26 Rohingyas arrested in Assam under Foreigners Act, sent to detention centre

SILCHAR: The Assam Police has booked 26 Myanmar nationals including 12 minors detained in Silchar on Sunday for illegally entering the country under the Foreigners Act and sent them to a detention centre, people aware of the matter said.

The group of 26 foreigners, suspected to be Rohingyas, were stopped by the police when they were found roaming the Silchar streets past midnight. They were initially detained because they couldn’t show any identification documents. Later during interrogation, they showed some refugee cards issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), New Delhi, said superintendent of police, Cachar district, Ramandeep Kaur

“We have registered suo moto case against them today and they have been sent to detention centre as of now. We are investigating the validity of the refugee cards they showed,” Kaur said.

A case was registered against them on Monday afternoon for illegally entering the country without a valid passport.

Police said the 26 appeared to be members of three families and include 12 minors and 8 women.

According to the police, the group reached Guwahati by train on Saturday and booked three private vehicles to travel to the Cachar district.

“They confessed that they were living in Jammu and Kashmir for many years. Someone from Silchar called them and asked them to come here. We are trying to find that person and the reason why they were called here,” Kaur said.

She said that there were some groups from the Katigorah area in past who helped such persons to cross the border. “They used to make fake documents to help foreigners but we stopped them,” Kaur added.

Two Rohingya Muslims were apprehended from a bus in Churaibari in Karimganj district on October 13, 2021. 15 Rohingyas, including three women and six minors, were arrested by GRP officials at Badarpur railway station on July 24, 2021. Several others were arrested in Cachar district while attempting to enter from Mizoram.

Several illegal migrants from Bangladesh have been arrested Churaibari in Karimganj district in recent past and many of them were Rohingyas who initially moved to Bangladesh and later entered to India from a border area near Agartala. Border Security Force (BSF) officials in past claimed that there is an international racket which helps these people in migrating from one country to another without valid documents.