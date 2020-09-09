26-year old Telugu actor allegedly dies by suicide, police hunt for extortionist

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:23 IST

A 26-year old Telugu television actor who was found dead at her home in Hyderabad late Tuesday night is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

Her family blamed a man from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district with whom she had become friends over TikTok, for her death. They alleged he had been harassing her for months and extorted money from her.

But police said there was an argument in the family before she was found dead.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an argument between the actor and family members before she went to her room and allegedly hanged herself. We are on the lookout for the man who allegedly harassed her,” inspector Narasimha Reddy of the S.R. Nagar police station said.

“We rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. We have registered a case and are investigating,” he said.

The actor’s mother claimed that the police had called the man once to the police station following a complaint by her daughter but let him off.

“She was forced to pay him money in different instalments. But when he did not stop harassment, she lodged a complaint with the police in June. The police called him but let him off after he apologised and assured not to repeat the offence,” her mother said. “But he continued to torture my daughter forcing her to take to extreme step,” she added.

She claimed her daughter returned home from shooting late in the night and straightaway went into her bedroom. Her family members thought she had locked inside to change clothes. “When she did not come out even after a long time, we broke open the door only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan,” she told reporters.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 )