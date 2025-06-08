Gangtok, At least 28 people, stranded at Chaten in north Sikkim, and 20 army personnel were airlifted on Sunday as the road connectivity in the region had been snapped due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, officials said. 28 stranded people, 20 army personnel airlifted from landslide-hit Chaten in north Sikkim

A chopper evacuated 28 civilians, comprising minors, tourist taxi drivers and government officials, from Chaten in the first sortie, while 20 army personnel returned to Pakyong Greenfield Airport in another trip, they said.

The MI-17 helicopter also transported essential supplies for Indian Army personnel stationed at Chaten, the officials said.

The state government arranged the helicopter to provide immediate relief and safe evacuation of those affected by the landslides in the region after getting a distress call from them, they added.

"The state government arranged a helicopter and successfully evacuated 28 people, including three minors. Twenty army personnel also returned here in a helicopter sortie," one of the officials said.

All evacuees have landed safely at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, he said.

This comes under the ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts being undertaken in view of the recent adverse conditions that have disrupted road connectivity and access to the region, he said.

The helicopter sortie had begun this morning from the airport here with the first one taking off towards Chaten to initiate the evacuation process, another official said.

The state government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens in disaster-affected regions, the officials said.

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, disrupting road and telecommunication connectivity there.

Around 2,000 tourists had also been stranded in north Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang towns due to inclement weather conditions for days before being evacuated by road and air in rescue operations earlier this week.

Three army personnel were killed, four injured, and six others went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten on the evening of June 1. Efforts are underway to locate the missing soldiers.

