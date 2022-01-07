28-year-old Covid patient from UK booked for ‘fleeing’ hospital; 14 B’luru cops test +ve

A 28-year-old Covid-19 positive patient was booked after he escaped from the hospital, said police on Thursday.

The patient had arrived from the United Kingdom and was asked to quarantine in Manipal Hospital Doddaballapur area of Rural Bengaluru.

Bengaluru rural police have registered a case under a case has been registered under IPC Sections 188, 269 and 270 and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. According to the police, the patient tested positive at the airport, and was shifted to the hospital. On Tuesday, however, an official at the hospital realised that he was missing and lodged a police complaint.

Results of the genome sequencing to identify whether the patient has the Omicron variant is pending, said officials.

In another incident, 14 police officers attached to the City Market police station in Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The cases came to light when the police officials were subjected to rapid antigen test (RAT). The tests were conducted in the wake of a rapid surge of Covid cases in the city and a cop testing positive in the Byatarayanapura police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) West Sanjeev Patil told reporters that one police sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and 10 police constables of City Market Police Station have tested positive.

“All infected persons are home quarantined and the police station has been sealed. The total strength of the police station is 69 and the tests have been conducted on 43 cops. The rest are placed on night duty and will be tested at the earliest,” he said.

About 60 police officers attached to the Byatarayanapura police station have undergone an RT-PCR test on Wednesday after a cop tested positive for the virus. Their results are awaited, and the police department is getting the police station premises sanitized.

Meanwhile, 21 medical students of the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Karnataka’s Ballari tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Following the news, the authorities conducted tests on all the students staying at the hostel, and those who tested positive have been sent to the district hospital.

VIMS director Dr T Gangadhar Gowda said that all the infected students are first and second-year medical students. The authorities have sanitised the premises and enforced strict vigilance on the campus, he said.

