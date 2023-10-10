29 people killed in army strike on camp for displaced in Myanmar: Rebels

Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area told AFP on Tuesday.

A soldier stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against a military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)

The attack happened around 11:30 pm Monday night (1700 GMT), Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) told AFP.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

"We did not hear any aircraft," he noted, saying they were looking whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near Laiza town on the China border.

The KIA has clashed regularly with the military for decades, with heavy fighting erupting in the wake of the military's latest coup in 2021.

Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by the KIA in October last year killed around 50 people and wounded 70.

