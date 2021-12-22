29 students of West Bengal school test positive for Covid-19

At least 29 students of a school in West Bengal’s Nadia district have tested positive for Covid-19.

People familiar with the developments said the infected students are from classes 9 and 10 of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kalyani.

According to a PTI report, the school authorities have asked the ailing students’ parents to take them home. The infected students have, so far, shown symptoms like cough and cold. The health authorities are now testing other students of the school for the viral disease.

The West Bengal government had reopened physical schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in November following a year-long closure due to the pandemic.

Cases of school-going children being affected by Covid-19 have led to concerns among health experts in the wake of the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Last week, 18 students from a school in the Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai tested positive for the virus leading to shutting down of the school.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has so far infected more than 200 people in the country. The new strain, first detected in South Africa last month, is responsible for most of the new cases being reported across Europe and has also led to imposition of strict restrictions ahead of Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The variant also has led to speculations over the need to administer booster shots in India and elsewhere. It has also raised concerns over the vaccination of children and teenagers.