3 charged under NSA after tribal man’s son dies due to delay in treatment

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:45 IST

The National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against three persons and a police head constable was suspended on Monday after a tribal couple, who was allegedly held as bonded labourers by one of the three accused, couldn’t get timely treatment for their son resulting in the boy’s death in Guna, 214 km north of Bhopal. One of the three accused and his wife have been arrested, said police.

According to police, Deepak Jat, a resident of Richhariya village of Guna district, and his wife Sulochana, were arrested under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), relevant sections of Schedule Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bonded labour System (abolition) Act, said police.

Two more accused Neeraj Jat and Jayaram Jat are absconding. Deepak, Neeraj and Jayaram were booked under the NSA too, said police.

Cantt police station head constable Mahendra Singh was suspended for dereliction of duty as the victim Pehalwan Saharia, a resident of Kherai Khadakpur village of the district, complained to authorities that when he approached the police station on Saturday the police didn’t take action against the accused and no treatment was provided to his son who had been ailing for past three days, said Rajesh Singh, superintendent of police, Guna.

The SP said, “Pehalwan Sahariya had borrowed Rs 25,000 from Deepak Jat four years ago. In return, Deepak held Sehariya and his wife as bonded labourers. Sehariya, who was living in a hut on the agricultural land of Deepak, said all his four kids were suffering from fever for the past three days. He informed Deepak about it on Saturday and asked for some money for treatment of his kids but in return Deepak and his wife, Neeraj and Jayaram beat him up and tore his clothes.”

They even stopped him from taking his elder son Deshraj, 8, to hospital, said the SP.

Talking to the press, Pehalwan Sehariya said, “I somehow reached Cant police station on Saturday night with my wife and requested police personnel for help but they didn’t take my complaint and request seriously. We admitted our son to the district hospital on Sunday where he died in the evening. Had the police acted on time, my son would have been alive today.”

The three kids of Sehariya have been admitted to the hospital and doctors said they were suffering from Malaria.

Kumar Purshottam, collector, Guna, said, “NSA has been invoked against three of the four accused. An inquiry has been ordered to know about ownership of land of the accused as we came to know that they have encroached upon government land.”

The administration will take care of Pehalwan Sehariya’s whole family and the administration will help them.