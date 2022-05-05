3 Dalits allegedly attacked in Odisha over accusation of cow slaughter

BHUBANESWAR: Three Dalits have alleged that they were assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists over accusation of cow slaughter and skinning of the carcass in western Odisha district of Bargarh on Sunday last.

One of them, who lodged an FIR with the Bargarh Sadar police station on Wednesday, said that he and five other Dalits, all from Chamar community, were hired by a farmer to dispose of the carcass of a cow.

He claimed that on Sunday evening, they were skinning the carcass before disposing of it when 3-4 youngsters, allegedly belonging to the local unit of the Bajrang Dal, accosted them and started assaulting them.

While three of the six Dalits managed to run away, the remaining three could not flee. The complainant alleged that the attackers also hurled casteist abuses against them and a couple of them even urinated on them.

“The person who had asked us to dispose of the cow carcass beat us along with other youngsters with sticks and an iron rod while hurling choicest abuses against us. Though we kept on saying that we were just disposing of the carcass, they did not listen to us. We were rescued by local police after a chowkidar informed the police station,” he said.

He said the Dalits of the area have been skinning off the carcass for decades to sell it to drum makers.

The three Dalits were admitted to a local hospital on Monday where they underwent CT scan for any possible injury to brain. They lodged an FIR with Bargarh sadar police station against six persons on Wednesday.

Additional SP of Bargarh, Pradyumna Mishra said a case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault), 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(2)(va) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have been lodged against the accused.

“Though the FIR mentions that the accused are members of local units of Bajrang Dal, we are still verifying it. The accused are absconding. I have entrusted a DySP to probe the case and arrest the accused,” said the additional SP.

In April, members of All India Lawyers Association for Justice and Ambedkarwadi Yuba Sangh were allegedly attacked by Bajrang Dal workers while organising a rally on Ambedkar Jayanthi in Godbhaga area of Bargarh district. About 25 vehicles were vandalised and banners were torn by local Bajrang Dal youths resulting in injury to four Dalits.