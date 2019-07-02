3 dead, 4 injured after van rams army vehicle in J&K’s Samba

Three people died and four others were injured after a Maruti van rammed into a stationary army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. This happened barely 18 hours after 35 people were killed in a road accident in Keshwan of Kishtwar district.

“Three people died on the spot and four others were injured on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after a Maruti van rammed into a stationary army recovery vehicle in Ghagwal area of Samba district,” said SSP Samba, Dr Koshal Sharma.

He said that a van which was on its way from Samba to Ghagwal rammed the army vehicle around 1.20 am on Tuesday.

The injured were initially taken to a trauma hospital in Ghagwal from where they were shifted to Samba district hospital, said the SSP.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Rani, 32, resident of Chak Dulma; Gopi Krishan, 29; and Harsh Bardan, 20, residents of Badyal.

The injured were identified as Renu Sharma (27), Asha Ram (28) and one-year old Taksh, all residents of Badyal, and 22-year-old Shammi, a resident of Nadala.

