3 detained for murder of NRI in Kerala

The Kerala police on Friday detained three persons in connection with the murder of a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was reported missing soon after he landed at the Cochin international airport four days ago.

On Thursday evening, 42-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a native of Agali in Palakkad, was rushed to a private hospital in Perninthalamanna (Malappuram district) with serious injuries by two unidentified persons who later fled from the spot. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said police, adding his body bore several torture marks.

Jaleel had been working as a driver in Saudi Arabia for eight years. His wife said that she was to pick him up from Cochin airport on May 15 night but he told her that his exit from the airport will be delayed as he has got some work. He told the family that he will reach home on his own, his wife said. She said next day also he called her saying he will be back after completing his work.

Sensing trouble, she said, she filed a missing person’s complaint next day but he was furious and asked her to withdraw the same. She said there was no call after this and on Thursday hospital authorities called her to inform about him being admitted there. “When we rushed, he was on ventilator. His whole body was covered in bandages. As per the doctors, he had sustained many slashes and wounds,” she said.

Police said they suspect the role of gold smuggler in Jaleel’s murder.

After initial probe and examining the CCTV footage of the hospital, we detained three persons, said a police official, aware of the developments.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab one M Yahya and three others whose identity is being ascertained.

A police official said in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts many travellers also double up as gold couriers and they get commission for the same if the gold remains undetected at the airports.

Last year, over 800-kg gold was seized from four airports in the state, customs records show.