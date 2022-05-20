3 elephants killed after getting hit by goods train in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Three elephants, including two calves, were killed when a goods train carrying iron ore hit them while they were crossing the railway lines in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Thursday evening.

Officials said the elephants, part of a 22-strong herd, were crossing the Bansapani railway line under Joda forest section in Champua range at around 7.30 pm on Thursday when the train hit them, leaving them critically injured.

Soon after receiving information of the mishap, forest officials reached the spot but were unable to provide treatment to the injured elephants as the remaining members of the herd were guarding the spot and did not allow anyone to approach. One injured calf died on Thursday night, while another calf and a female elephant succumbed to their injuries early on Friday, officials said.

Keonjhar divisional forest officer Dhanraj Dhamdheere said the forest department had information regarding presence of a herd in the area, following which officials had kept a strict vigil on their movement. “Railway officials were also informed about the same so that the train’s speed should not exceed 25 kmph. But the mishap took place due to extreme darkness,” said the DFO.

In the past 10 years, at least 36 elephants have died in Odisha after being hit by trains. The last such incident occurred in December last year, when a male and female elephant were mowed down by a goods train near Bhusandpur station at Tangi in Khurda district.

Conservationist Biswajit Mohanty said the state forest department is responsible for all elephant deaths on railway tracks as they have failed to prosecute a single railway official so far. “There is no fear of getting prosecuted among any railway official over elephant deaths as the state forest department never presses charges. The bigwigs in the state wildlife wing should be taken to task over their lackadaisical attitude,” said Mohanty.