3 get life imprisonment for murder of former UP minister Gangwar's relative

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed on Saturday convicted former army havildar Satendra Pal Singh alias Pintu Rana, his brother Ravindra Pal Singh alias Rinku Rana and brother-in-law Manjeet Singh alias Monu and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Additional District Government Advocate Rajeshwari Gangwar said.

A total fine of ₹6.90 lakh has also been imposed on the three convicts.

Rajpal Gangwar, who was killed in the incident, was the husband of Bhagwat Saran Gangwar's niece.

The incident occurred on 24 March 2016 in Shastrinagar, when Holi celebrations were underway at the house of Bhagwat Saran Gangwar's younger brother Yogendra Gangwar. On the same day, Yogendra's daughter had come to his house with her husband Rajpal Gangwar.

Guests who had come to the house of a neighbour army man Satendra Pal Singh alias Pintu Rana had blocked the road by parking their vehicle.

When Yogendra asked them to remove the vehicle, there was a quarrel, and the accused entered Gangwar's house and fatally shot Rajpal Gangwar with a licensed gun and also attacked other family members.

In this case, an FIR was lodged against Satendra Pal Singh , Rinku Rana and Monu in Premnagar police station under sections related to murder, attempt to murder and other related sections.

The police completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in the court.

ADGC Rajeshwari Gangwar said that 13 witnesses were presented in this case. The court completed the hearing and pronounced the sentence on Saturday.

Former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar expressed satisfaction over the court's decision.

"This is an example not only for the family of the convicts but also for the society that justice is definitely served, even if it is delayed," he said.

