3 held with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district

RAIPUR : The Chhattisgarh police arrested 3 persons with leopard skin in Rajnandgaon district while two other accused managed to escape in the jungles, police said on Tuesday.

The accused hail from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and were trying to enter the state in search of a customer, officials said

Superintendent of police, Rajnandgaon, Santosh Kumar Singh said that the vehicle of the accused was intercepted by jawans of Salhewara police station in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“We received a tip-off that the accused are moving in a vehicle and coming towards Chhattisgarh. The vehicle was intercepted at Rengakhar forest check-post near Mohgaon village by Salhewara police. We have recovered skin of a full-grown leopard, which was kept inside the luggage trunk of the vehicle,” said Singh.

Police said that 5 persons were travelling in the vehicle and after the police intercepted, two of them managed to flee inside the jungle.

The accused were identified as Ramavatar Gupta (58), Birendra Kumar Verma (54), both from neighbouring Durg district, and Rukdeo Parte (40) from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

“Tejlal Dhurve and one Ganesh (25) managed to escape inside the jungle but we have launched a hunt for them. Police are interrogating the accused and more details will surface after investigation,” the SP said adding that the accused were handed over to the forest department.

On February 14, five persons were arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and two others for trying to hunt a wild boar in a village in Bilaspur. The carcass of the 8-year-old leopard, with two nails missing and the teeth extracted, was found near Bitkula village in Spiat-Sonthi forest range.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON