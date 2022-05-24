3 labourers killed as rice mill shed collapses near Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: An iron shed collapsed at a rice mill located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, killing three labourers and leaving four others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the labourers were erecting the shed at Girdhari Rice Mill located near Bavla town, about 30 km from Ahmedabad, according to the police.

Seven people were trapped when the shed suddenly collapsed, killing two of them on the spot. The locals nearby lifted the wreckage and rescued the others, calling an ambulance that took them to a nearby hospital.

“Out of the five people taken to a hospital at Bavla, one was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Of the four survivors, one was shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad as his condition was critical. The others are undergoing treatment at Bavla,” police officials said.