Home / India News / 3 labourers killed as rice mill shed collapses near Ahmedabad
india news

3 labourers killed as rice mill shed collapses near Ahmedabad

Seven people were trapped when the shed suddenly collapsed, killing two of them on the spot. The locals nearby lifted the wreckage and rescued the others, calling an ambulance that took them to a nearby hospital.
Three labourers were killed and four others injured when a rice mill shed collapsed suddenly near Ahmedabad, police said on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO.)
Three labourers were killed and four others injured when a rice mill shed collapsed suddenly near Ahmedabad, police said on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 24, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: An iron shed collapsed at a rice mill located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, killing three labourers and leaving four others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the labourers were erecting the shed at Girdhari Rice Mill located near Bavla town, about 30 km from Ahmedabad, according to the police.

Seven people were trapped when the shed suddenly collapsed, killing two of them on the spot. The locals nearby lifted the wreckage and rescued the others, calling an ambulance that took them to a nearby hospital.

“Out of the five people taken to a hospital at Bavla, one was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Of the four survivors, one was shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad as his condition was critical. The others are undergoing treatment at Bavla,” police officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out