3 men get death penalty for killing sister in Haridwar

Haridwar: Three members of the same family were awarded the death penalty by an Additional District and Sessions Court in Haridwar on Friday, for murdering their sister.

Pronouncing the judgment on Friday, the judge observed that the murder case falls in the rarest of the rare category, and therefore all the three accused deserve the maximum punishment possible, government counsel Bhupeshwar Thakral said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deceased Preeti Singh, a resident of Shahpur, Khanpur had got married in 2014 against the wishes of her family to Brij Mohan, who lived in the neighbouring village of Dharmupur.

Since her family members were strictly against the marriage, they cut all ties with Preeti. She also refrained from visiting her father’s house since her marriage.

In May 2018, her brothers Kuldeep Singh and Arun Singh persuaded her that they will intermediate in pacifying their parents so that Preeti and her husband were fully accepted by the family.

Both her brothers called her to visit the house of their maternal uncle Santarpal at Abdipur village in Khanpur on May 18 that year.

As soon as Preeti arrived both Kuldeep and Arun along with their cousin Rahul attacked the woman. The accused attacked Preeti with an axe and she died on the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later Preeti’s husband Brijpal registered a case of murder against Kuldeep, Arun and Rahul at Khanpur police station.

Thakral said that Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Laksar Shankar Raj called the murder as falling in the rarest of rare category while awarding the death penalty to all the three accused.