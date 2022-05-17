3 men still trapped inside quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli

Almost 44 hours after six workers at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli were trapped in a 100-foot pit and the subsequent rescue operation that ensued, three men are still trapped under the debris, an official in the know of matter said on Monday.

The rescue operations which were halted on Sunday night due to the unstable geological formation were resumed on Monday morning by the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team, said the official. The operation was put on hold again on Monday in view of unstable rocky upper surface at the site.

In view of unstable rocky upper surface, as of now “we cannot risk the lives of the rescuing team”, a top official said.

One among the three people rescued had died during treatment on Sunday. The official said they have now got spotted one more person although they are unsure if he is dead or alive.

“Only his head was visible,” said the official.

The fourth person identified is stuck deep under debris and inside a crane. “We should be able to retrieve him in 20 minutes,” district collector V Vishnu told HT. “We cannot cut into the vehicle’s wielding as the heat will get transmitted. The rocks are unstable and risky. Everyone is trying their best.”

Earlier in the day, the rescue operation was again paused for over three hours due to the unstable land condition, adding to the anxiousness of the family members of the workers and villagers.

Around 11.30 on Saturday night, a giant boulder had rolled down and fell into the stone quarry pit under which six workers – Murugan, Vijay, Selvam, Murugan, Rajendran, and Selvakumar– were trapped.

Contractor Shankar Subramaniam and manager Jabbar Singh– who are responsible for this accident have been arrested, said inspector general of police (south zone), Asra Garg. “An IPS officer is investigating the case and the probe will continue till action is taken against all the accused involved,” Garg said.

Rescue operations began by midnight and after more than 12 hours , two workers, Murugan and Vijay, were brought out on Sunday morning around 6.30. By Sunday evening one more person, Selvam, was rescued but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The other two labourers were treated at the Tirunelveli government hospital and their health is stated to be stable.

Minister for backward classes, Raja Kanappan, who is deputed to oversee the rescue, said on Monday the stone quarries Tirunelveli which are violating the rules will be closed. “Action will be taken against the owners,” Kanappan said.

Earlier, the district collector V Vishnu said due to unstable geological formation, the rocks are continuously falling. On Sunday around 7am, a naval helicopter from Uchipuli had come to the accident site but it wasn’t useful owing to the depth of the quarry. The collector said that they have closed at least sic quarries in Tirunelveli in past seven months.

Chief minister M K Stalin in a statement on Sunday had said that the incident is being investigated by the police and appropriate action will be taken. This quarry where the accident occurred has been operating from 2018.

