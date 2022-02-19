3 police personnel travelling on poll duty killed in road accident in Odisha

Three gramrakhis were killed and 14 home guards injured on Friday evening when a bus carrying them for panchayat poll duty skidded off the road and overturned at a village in Nabarangpur district.

Deputy inspector general of police(south western range) Rajesh Pandit said the accident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheel near a turning at Sorishpadar near Mokia in Nabarangpur district this evening.

The bus was moving from Nabarangpur Police Reserve headquarters to Kosagumuda block for the third phase of the three-tier panchayat polls. The bus was carrying 45 security personnel which included home guards and gramrakhis.

Papadahandi police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and are engaged in rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured have been shifted to the Papadahandi Community Health Centre.