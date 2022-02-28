3 teens drown in a stream in Andhra’s Prakasam district

Three teenagers, who went for a swim in a stream, drowned in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Musi stream at Podavaripalem village near Ponduru on Sunday evening. The bodies of the three victims were recovered on Monday morning, after an intense search.

The deceased were identified as Piduguralla Chenchu Mahesh (13), a student of Class 8, Piduguralla Vasu (15) studying in Class 9 and Longathoti Jagan (12) a student of Class 7.

All of them belong to M Nidamanuru village of Tangutur block and were studying in the local Zilla Parishad School.

Tangutur sub-inspector of police Khadar Basha told HT that the victims, along with their friends, were playing cricket at an open place close to the stream on Sunday evening. “After playing, all the others returned to their respective homes, except these three who went to the stream for a swim,” he said.

Though some agricultural workers nearby warned them against going into the water, the boys did not heed their advice. “Apparently, they did not gauge the depth of the stream, which was about 10 feet, and drowned within minutes,” the SI said.

When the boys did not return home till late in the evening, the parents panicked and started searching for them. “When they came to know that their children went for a swim in Musi stream, they informed us and we rushed to the spot to take up a search operation,” he said.

The police took the help of local swimmers and fishermen to search for the boys, but they gave up as it was too dark. “On Monday morning, we resumed search operations and recovered the bodies of the three boys,” the SI said.

The police shifted the bodies of the victims to the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination. “We have booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating,” Basha added.

