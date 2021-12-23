3.0 magnitude earthquakes recorded in chikkaballpura

At least two earthquakes of magnitudes 2.9 and 3.0 hit Chikkaballpura district, about 60 kms from Bengaluru, on Wednesday morning, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

The first of two earthquakes recorded was at 7.10 am on Wednesday, with the epicentre around 1.4 kms from Mandikal Grama Panchayat limits of Chikkaballapura taluka at a depth of 11 kms.

The second was recorded at 7.14 am, 1.23 kms east of Bhogaparthi village in Adagallu Grama Panchayati in the same taluka at a depth of 23 kms, the KSDMA said in a statement.

“As per the Seismic Intensity map of the said Earthquakes from the Epicentre, the intensities observed are low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-15 kms. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The Community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive,” the KSDMA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The earthquakes come a day after Bengaluru recorded 3.3 on the Richters scale on Tuesday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday. Two months ago, a series of quakes were recorded in the northern part of the state.

Earthquakes were recorded in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura and other places of around four magnitudes on the Richters scale, but the tremors were felt as far as 50-60 kms away.