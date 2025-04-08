Patna, The Bihar government on Tuesday allowed a 30 per cent hike in the salary and allowances of those holding posts of minister of state and deputy minister, an official said. 30 pc salary hike for those holding ministers of state rank in Bihar

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The whips of various parties in the Legislative Assembly and Council, chairman and members of various state commissions and boards enjoy the status, salary and allowances commensurate with those of the minister of state in Bihar.

Posts of deputy chairman and deputy chief whips are equivalent to deputy minister.

“Those holding posts of the rank of minister of state and deputy minister will now be getting a monthly salary ₹65,000 per month, an increase of ₹15,000 from the previous ₹50,000 per month salary," Additional Chief Secretary , S Siddharth, told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Their local allowance has been increased from ₹55,000 to ₹70,000 per month, daily allowances hiked from ₹3,000 to 3,500, while hospitality allowance has been increased from ₹24,000 to ₹29,500 for those holding the posts of the rank of minister of state.

The hospitality allowance for the posts of the rank of deputy minister has been increased from ₹23,500 to ₹29,000, Siddharth said.

Earlier, there used to be three types of ministers in Bihar— cabinet minister, minister of state and deputy minister. At present, there is no provision of deputy minister in the state government. There is not even a single minister of state in the Nitish Kumar cabinet at present. All ministers in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet are cabinet ministers.

The Cabinet also approved proposals for the creation of more than 26,000 posts in different departments in the state government.

“The Cabinet approved the creation of three directorates Public Health Directorate, Health Services Directorate and Medical Education Directorate—within the health department for its effective functions. A proposal for the creation of 20,016 posts in these directorates was also approved by the cabinet. Besides, the Cabinet approved creation of 3306 posts of translators in the Urdu Directorate,” said the officer.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the creation of the Bihar Education Administration Cadre rule-2025 for monitoring and improvement in the quality of education in the state, he said adding that separate posts will be created for it in all blocks in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.