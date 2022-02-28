30 students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine reach B’luru

A total of 30 students, who were safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, reached Bengaluru on Sunday as the Union government continues to actively seek and fly out Indian citizens stranded in the eastern European nation.

“The Indian Student Society arranged buses for us till the Romanian border, from there the Indian embassy in Romania arranged for our further transportation. All our documents were processed in the bus,” said one student in her interaction with government authorities in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

“In less than 12 hours, disaster management made an app as we were getting information from different quarters and had to narrow down on the genuine requests. Through the app, we collected the data of 386 students stranded in Ukraine,” said Manoj Rajan, commissioner for Karnataka disaster management authority and nodal officer for the Ukraine operation.

“As soon as we got the information about the locations, we transferred the same in real time to the ministry of external affairs.” Rajan said. “We are in constant contact with the Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar to bring the remaining students safely. Helplines set up by the Union and state governments are also in contact with the students and their parents. Most of the students are stranded in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The war is on in the same region,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine from all sides, non-citizens of the former Soviet flee west-ward. Several thousand Indians, including students were stranded in Ukraine after the Russian attack.

In the first batch, 12 Karnataka students reached the Bengaluru international airport via Mumbai at 8.40 am on Sunday. In the second batch, 13 students from the state reached Delhi and will be leaving for Bengaluru. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.The third batch, having five students, will reach Bengaluru by Sunday night, according to the state government.

“Most of the students have taken shelter in underground metro stations and bunkers. We have requested the external affairs minister to make arrangements for food and water for these students. The Union minister has assured all the measures for their safety and transit to India. State government officials are also in constant contact with the authorities in this regard,” Bommai said. The disaster management department is taking care of the needs of the evacuated students, he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued details of officers at the facilitation centre set up by the state government at Delhi’s IGI airport to coordinate and support the students.

Students hailing from Karnataka arriving at IGI airport are requested to contact -- Anantha, manager (9205593129), Venkatesh, manager (9818464249), and Jagadish, manager (9205593126).

The cost of local tickets from Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru will be borne by the state government.

According to the data available with Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), about 397 people were stranded in Ukraine with 129 among them from Bengaluru Urban.

“The Embassy of India, Kyiv, has started the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. The evacuation flights operating under “Operation Ganga” have started evacuating stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine through bordering countries, ie., Romania, Budapest, Bucharest, etc,” Nodal officer Manoj Rajan said in a statement.

Union minister of parliamentary Affairs, coal and mines Pralhad Joshi, state revenue minister R Ashoka and nodal officer Rajan received the students at the airport.

As per the KSDMA, the second batch of 13 students hailing from Karnataka have reached Delhi and will reach Bengaluru tonight.

