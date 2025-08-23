Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said 300 more posts of firefighters would be filled up by the end of this year, and plans are on to establish a world-class simulator for their advanced training. 300 firefighter posts to be filled by December this year: Odisha CM

The government was also planning to set up a world-class scuba diving centre at Ramchandi beach near Konark, Majhi said at the Passing Out Parade of 911 firefighters. The new recruits completed their training and joined the Odisha Fire Service.

The chief minister also said that a national-level water efficiency and life-saving training centre will also be functional at Ramchandi near Konark soon.

Addressing the function, the CM said that the firefighters work very hard and therefore it is necessary for them to remain physically fit at all times. In this regard, all the firefighters who are taking up responsibilities should keep themselves both physically and mentally fit in order to serve the state and its people.

Majhi said the Odisha Fire Department has created a special identity for itself all over the country in terms of performance. "The Odisha Fire Department and the firefighters are the best in business in the country," he said.

In last one year, 346 fire stations in the state have attended to about 50,000 calls, saved 7,599 lives and rescued 17,000 people during crises.

"We have to be alert about the application of new knowledge and skills. For this, our government is taking various steps. We are going to establish a world-class simulator at a cost of ₹10 crore to improve the quality of training of firefighters. Through this simulator, our firefighters can get modern training and practice dealing with difficult situations," he said.

Along with this, a national-level water efficiency and life-saving training centre at a cost of ₹12 crore is going to be functional very soon at Ramchandi, Konark. A world-class scuba diving training centre will also be set up there at a cost of ₹10 crore, he said.

At the programme, the chief minister dedicated a theme song titled 'Firefighter' to the people and planted a tree.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.