32.6 kg gold worth Rs 10 crore seized from Pakistani truck at Attari border

The customs department has seized 32.6 kg gold worth Rs 10 crore from a truck at the Attari border, a senior official said. The gold was recovered on Wednesday night from an apple-laden truck.

“The consignment came from Afghanistan via Pakistan and was meant for some Delhi-based traders. During the checking, the officials found that a cavity was created in the apple boxes to conceal the consignment of gold bars,” commissioner customs Dipak Kumar told reporters.

“One carton of apples concealed two gold bars weighing around 1.2 kg each wrapped in black rubber and black carbon paper at its base. Upon examination of the cargo, 11 cartons were found containing 27 gold bars weighting 32.6kg,” he added.

According to the officials, it is the first time after 1991 that such a big gold consignment was seized at the Attari border.

“The Pakistani truck (bearing registration number LXA-7011) entered the Integrated Check Post around 2.30 pm. During checking, one of our officials randomly unloaded an empty carton and found that it weighed 3 kg. Normally, it should weigh 1 kg. After being suspicious, all 1,112 cartons were thoroughly checked and gold was seized from 11,” said joint commissioner of customs Arvind Kumar.

As per the officials, the truck driver, identified as Gul Khan of Jhelum district in Pakistan, has been let off after prima facie probe revealed he had ‘no role’ in the smuggling bid.

Arvind said, “As per the invoice, the truck was loaded in Afghanistan by Amini Sadri Ltd firm. The consignment was to be delivered to a Delhi-based firm (MS Universal Exports Ltd). “We have informed our Delhi counterparts to investigate the role of those to whom the consignment was to be delivered,” he added.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:25 IST