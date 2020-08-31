e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 32 Babri case accused submit reply in court

32 Babri case accused submit reply in court

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

LUCKNOW: Written arguments were filed on behalf of all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lucknow.

Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav had set an August 31 deadline for all the accused to submit their written arguments in the case related to the December 1992 razing of the 16th century mosque.

“All 32 accused submitted their replies today. With this, the ‘legal fight’ in the case comes to an end. Only the last arguments will take place on Tuesday,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 out of 32 accused, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.

“Tuesday’s arguments will be just a formality. Counsel of all accused will argue to assert only those points which they have submitted in writing in court today,” said Mishra.

The Supreme Court’s original deadline for the delivery of judgment in the case was to expire on August 31. Earlier this month, it extended the deadline for the special CBI court till September 30.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In