32 Babri case accused submit reply in court

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:29 IST

LUCKNOW: Written arguments were filed on behalf of all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Lucknow.

Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav had set an August 31 deadline for all the accused to submit their written arguments in the case related to the December 1992 razing of the 16th century mosque.

“All 32 accused submitted their replies today. With this, the ‘legal fight’ in the case comes to an end. Only the last arguments will take place on Tuesday,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 out of 32 accused, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.

“Tuesday’s arguments will be just a formality. Counsel of all accused will argue to assert only those points which they have submitted in writing in court today,” said Mishra.

The Supreme Court’s original deadline for the delivery of judgment in the case was to expire on August 31. Earlier this month, it extended the deadline for the special CBI court till September 30.