e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive

UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive

So far, 807 people have been found infected with Covid-19 in the district. Eight others have died and 360 are still active.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Banda, Uttar Pradesh
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test.
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file Photo)
         

Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday.

“Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

He also said, 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active.

“The remaining 439 have been treated and discharged,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Neelanshu Shukla (28), a journalist with a news channel, died due to coronavirus in Kanpur.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and have been advised home isolation. Those who came in contact with me kindly get tested and follow all the necessary guidelines,” Shukla had tweeted on Aug 20 with hashtag #FightAgainstCorona” .

tags
top news
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET
‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive
UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In