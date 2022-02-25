325 students from Odisha, mostly studying in medical colleges, stranded in Ukraine

Nearly 325 students from Odisha, most of them of studying for MBBS degrees in various medical colleges of Ukraine, are now stuck in the war-torn country even as families back home have appealed to the state government and the Centre to take urgent steps for their safe evacuation.

Resident commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi, Ravi Kant said the 325 students of Odisha trapped in Ukraine reached out to his office through a special number issued for the purpose. “Our office also managed to reach quite a few of them. However, we don’t have any information about any workers from the state stuck in Ukraine,” he said. Most of the students are pursuing MBBS in the National Medical University of Kharkiv and Kyiv Medical University.

The resident commissioner said as the Ukraine airspace has been closed, the plan is to take the students to the borders of Poland, Romania and Hungary and from there they would be flown to Delhi. “We are in touch with Ministry of External Affairs regarding the evacuation of all students of Odisha,” said the resident commissioner.

Earlier, the Modi government had announced that it would bear all the costs of flying back the Indians stranded in Ukraine. On Friday, chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the state government will bear the expenses for bringing back students and workers of Odisha stranded in the war-torn country.

The families of many students of Odisha continued to live in anxiety as Russian forces continued their attack on Ukrainian cities amid fears of essential supplies running out.

In Rourkela city, Trilochan Swain and his wife Bijaylaxmi said they are worried over the safety of their 19-year-old daughter Shashwati Swain, a first year student of Kharkiv National Medical University. Shashwati had left for Ukraine on January 11.

In Puri, Kailash Bhushan Mohapatra and his wife Anupama have been spending sleepless nights thinking about their son Satyashree, a final year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv in Ukraine pursuing his courses in medicine. “We can’t do anything for his safe return though we are in regular touch with our son. He keeps assuring us that he is safe,” said Kailash.

Kailash said evacuation would be difficult as those staying in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odessa and other places cannot travel thousands of kilometres to reach the borders of other neighbouring countries. Most of the Odia students have informed that they have gone back to their flats/apartments from the bomb shelters.

Lok Sabha MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari tweeted that two dozens of students from Jharsuguda of Bargarh districts are stranded at Metro Studentska, Kharkiv, Ukraine with no food and no ATMs working.