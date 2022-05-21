33 killed in thunderstorms,Bihar declares 4 lakh ex gratia

At least 33 people have been killed in thunderstorm-related incidents in Bihar since Thursday afternoon, a statement issued by the office of chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday.

An ex gratia of ₹4 lakh has been announced to the next of the kin of each deceased, the CMO announced. “Altogether 33 people were killed in incidents related to the thunderstorm that began on Thursday afternoon and continued raging for a few hours,” the statement said.

“District magistrates have been alerted to coordinate with all departments. We have given ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh to 16 aggrieved families, others will receive soon,” said Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of people reported from 16 out of 38 districts in Bihar.

In his condolatory tweet in Hindi, PM Modi expressed “deep distress” over the loss of lives, prayed for the bereaved families and expressed satisfaction over relief and rescue work by the local administration, under the state government’s supervision.

Shah also expressed his grief in a tweet in Hindi.

Bhagalpur has accounted for the maximum number of seven fatalities, followed by Muzaffarpur (six), Saran and Lakhisarai (three each) and Munger and Samastipur (two each). Besides, one death each has been reported from Nalanda, Begusarai, Khagaria, Jamui, Katihar, Araria, Jehanabad, Purnea, Darbhanga and Banka districts, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Met department on Saturday predicted heavy rain accompanied with high-velocity winds and thunderstorm in several parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over north-east parts and isolated places over north-west, north-central and south-east parts of the state,” said the Patna meteorological centre.

As per the weather bulletin, Purnea recorded maximum 62.4mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Saurbazar 46.2mm, Katihar 44.6mm, Barari 42.2mm, Kadwa 42mm and Manihari 40.4mm.

“Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state up to 0.9km above mean sea level,” said Kamini Kumari, an official at the Patna meteorological centre. “An east-west trough runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan to east Assam at 0.9km above mean sea level across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya.”

Under the influence, she said, the state is likely to experience rain, thunderstorm and lightning activities. “Gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km are likely to prevail in the state.”

The MeT centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Supaul and Madhubani districts. It has cautioned people to stay alert as an increase in thunderstorm activities is likely across the state.

