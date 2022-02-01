335k teens who took Covid vaccine jab on Day 1 return for second shot

The first of the under-18 population were fully vaccinated on Monday as they became due for their second doses, four weeks after this population group got the first of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to government data, 335,552 children in the 15-18 age group got their second shots of the Covaxin. This number was about 8% of the 4.2 million that got their first shots on January 3. The recommended gap between the two doses is 4-6 weeks.

People in the government said it is normal for the second shot uptake to take some time.

“The trend that we observed so far, usually it takes a few days for the second dose to pick up pace,” said a senior official from the health ministry, asking not to be named.

The opening up of a new vaccination phase typically triggers the most enthusiastic turnout.

Another official added, “Second dose should also pick up pace in coming days as parents might be worried to send their children out with the cases still being reported in many states. The response for the first dose has been excellent in children from day one. If you look at the data, more than 60% of the eligible adolescents have already been administered the first vaccine dose.”

“It does look like that by the end of next month we should be able to administer all eligible teens the first vaccine dose,” added the second official.

Bharat Biotech’s inactivated whole virion Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is the only dose allowed to be used in children under the national Covid immunisation programme so far even though Zydus Cadila’s plasmid DNA vaccine also has been approved by the national drugs regulator for emergency use in anyone aged 12 and above.

So far, at least 46 million (4,65,47,420) eligible adolescents have received their first Covid vaccine dose, covering more than 60% of the target population already within a month. According to government estimates, there are nearly 74 million children in the 15-18 years age group in the country, translating to a 62.90% first dose coverage as on Monday.

Experts have regularly been emphasising upon the need to get vaccinated to be able to better manage the ongoing pandemic.

“Eventually we will have to vaccinate everyone,” said Dr Gagandeep Kang, senior vaccine expert, and faculty, Christian Medical College, Vellore (Tamil Nadu).

The decision to open up vaccination among children was precautionary, people familiar with the matter told HT earlier in January. “The disease does not take severe form in most children but this is the most vulnerable group as it moves around much, which is why this group was chosen first,” said an official in the drugs controller’s office, on condition of anonymity.

A second key factor is that children in these age groups have social contact patterns similar to adults.

“It was the right decision to open up vaccination in children as they may not run the risk of developing severe disease, there is always a risk of them transmitting to others who may develop severe symptoms, especially among elders and chronically ill persons with the family,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of respiratory medicine department, Fortis Healthcare.

