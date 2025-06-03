A special investigation team investigating the cases of sexual assault based on the Hema Committee report in Malayalam film industry has highlighted inability to carry out proceedings in over 30 cases due to reluctance of survivors to testify against the accused, a senior police officer said on Monday, citing a report submitted to the Kerala high court. 34 of 35 Hema report cases closed; cops cite survivors’ reluctance

In an action draft report, the SIT has informed courts that proceedings in 34 cases have been paused due to the non-cooperation of the survivors, the officer, who is a member of the SIT, said.

The SIT, said that the police have faced roadblocks, particularly in one set of FIRs registered on the basis of anonymous statements mentioned in the Hema panel report. “We filed 35 such FIRs... The names of those testifying and the accused were struck off citing privacy. But based on circumstantial evidence, signatures, and the details in those accounts, we were able to identify around 10-12 survivors,” the police officer said requesting anonymity.

“However, despite repeated requests and the court sending notices to them at least three times, they have shown reluctance to reveal further details, name the accused or proceed legally. Most of them have not even given statements before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC,” the officer said, adding that a charge sheet has been filed in only case so far.

The charge sheet pertains to a case of sexual assault allegations against a Kottayam-based hair stylist.

Most of the cases pertain to abuse that took place many years ago which makes it hard to collect details and evidence without the cooperation of the survivors, the officer said.

“One reason that the survivors cited was that the incidents took place a long time ago, and that they did not wish to rake up bad memories, especially when they currently lead peaceful family lives,” the officer said.

A second reason, he said, was the fear of backlash in the film industry that could lead to them losing opportunities if their names are revealed. “They had spoken to the Hema panel members with the understanding that they did not want to pursue those episodes legally,” the police officer said.

The SIT has expressed willingness to re-open the probe if survivors begin to cooperate.

Meanwhile, in 25 of at least 80 cases, where survivors were willing to testify following publication of the Hema report, the police have filed charge sheets, the officer said.

“These are complaints of women who openly spoke about the sexual abuse and discrimination they faced in the film industry through social media and other avenues. Out of the 80 FIRs, 25 have been charge-sheeted, and we are continuing proceedings in the rest of the cases. 99% of them would reach the courts. We are doing our best to collect all relevant evidence in these cases, including email communications, WhatsApp chats, photos, and videos,” the officer said.

The Hema committee report, released in August last year, documented systemic sexual abuse of women actors and technicians within the Malayalam film industry, the presence of an all-male “power group” that issues unofficial and illegal bans, widespread wage-related disputes and poor treatment of junior artists on film sets.

Following the release of the report, several women levelled sexual abuse allegations against prominent actors and industry figures. Several actors, directors and technicians were named and arrested by the SIT as part of its probe into the sexual abuse cases. Following the report, a 19-member committee of the influential Malayalam actors body AMMA was disbanded and actor Mohanlal resigned as its president.

In September last year, the Kerala HC taking cognisance of it had directed the SIT to check if there were any offence, cognizable or not, mentioned in the report and take action on it.