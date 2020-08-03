e-paper
Home / India News / 341 cases, 3 deaths in Aurangabad, count nears 15,000-mark

The Covid-19 count in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad reached 14,894 on Monday as 341 people were detected with coronavirus infection, while three deaths took the toll to 487, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
The number of people discharged during the day was 328, including 172 from the district’s rural parts, taking the number of such cases to 11,229, official said.
The number of people discharged during the day was 328, including 172 from the district’s rural parts, taking the number of such cases to 11,229, official said.(File photo for representation)
         

The number of people discharged during the day was 328, including 172 from the district’s rural parts, taking the number of such cases to 11,229, he said.

There are 3,178 active cases in Aurangabad.

