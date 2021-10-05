Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 35 students test positive for Covid-19 in J&K's Mandi
india news

35 students test positive for Covid-19 in J&K's Mandi

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
At least 35 students of a school in Mandi tests positive for Covid-19.(ANI)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed that at least 35 students of a school in Poonch district's Mandi area tested positive for Coronavirus. The school has been shut for five days as a precautionary measure.

“We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed,” news agency ANI quoted Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan as saying.

On Monday, Jammu & Kashmir registered 100 fresh cases, and no fresh deaths due to the virus. Of the fresh cases, 22 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division.

RELATED STORIES

In an earlier incident, at least 30 students of the medical college attached to Mumbai's KEM Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), most of the students were asymptomatic and needed only to be quarantined.

These were students of the first and second year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both the doses of vaccines against the Covid-19 disease, the official had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir governor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anganwadi workers, helpers involved in Covid duty get 50 Lakh insurance cover

Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for phase III trial of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine

TMC MPs meet kin of Lakhimpur Kheri victims despite being stopped by cops

Two days after Lakhimpur Kheri violence, life inches to normal in UP district
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP