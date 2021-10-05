Home / India News / 35 students test positive for Covid-19 in J&K's Mandi
india news

35 students test positive for Covid-19 in J&K's Mandi

At least 35 students of a school in Mandi tests positive for Covid-19.(ANI)
At least 35 students of a school in Mandi tests positive for Covid-19.(ANI)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed that at least 35 students of a school in Poonch district's Mandi area tested positive for Coronavirus. The school has been shut for five days as a precautionary measure.

“We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed,” news agency ANI quoted Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan as saying.

On Monday, Jammu & Kashmir registered 100 fresh cases, and no fresh deaths due to the virus. Of the fresh cases, 22 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division.

In an earlier incident, at least 30 students of the medical college attached to Mumbai's KEM Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), most of the students were asymptomatic and needed only to be quarantined.

These were students of the first and second year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both the doses of vaccines against the Covid-19 disease, the official had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir governor
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out