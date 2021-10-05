35 students test positive for Covid-19 in J&K's Mandi

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed that at least 35 students of a school in Poonch district's Mandi area tested positive for Coronavirus. The school has been shut for five days as a precautionary measure.

“We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed,” news agency ANI quoted Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan as saying.

On Monday, Jammu & Kashmir registered 100 fresh cases, and no fresh deaths due to the virus. Of the fresh cases, 22 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division.

In an earlier incident, at least 30 students of the medical college attached to Mumbai's KEM Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. According to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), most of the students were asymptomatic and needed only to be quarantined.

These were students of the first and second year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both the doses of vaccines against the Covid-19 disease, the official had added.

