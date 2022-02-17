Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
india news

3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km near Katra.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ANI | Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shook the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The government agency for monitoring earthquakes said the quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

There have been no reports of any damage or loss of life so far.

Earlier in February, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region shook Jammu and Kashmir and other northern parts. The reports of tremors prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dial J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and inquire about the situation in the Union territory.

