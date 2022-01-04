3.7 million children inoculated on day 2

There were 3.7 million children vaccinated in the 15-18 age group on Tuesday, the second day after they became eligible for doses, the Union government said in a statement.

By 10pm on Tuesday, a little over 8.4 million children were given their first doses in all -- translating to 11.3% of the eligible population in this age group being covered.

In all, 8.7 million doses were administered between 8am and 8pm on Tuesday, taking the cumulative doses delivered to 1.48 billion since the drive began roughly a year ago.

According to the Union government’s Co-WIN dashboard, Uttar Pradesh administered 1,309,645 doses (for all categories), the most across the country, followed by West Bengal, which administered 852,938 vaccine doses, and Maharashtra, which gave out 755,620 shots.

In UP, out of the total doses administered, 275,097 were given to teenagers. In West Bengal, between 8am and 10pm, 174,013 doses were administered to the 15-18 years category, while in Maharashtra, 247,467 children were given their first doses.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level... The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight,” the statement by the Union health ministry said.

In the national capital, on the second day of the vaccination drive, 33,179 children were vaccinated, which was more than Monday’s 20,998.

Data shared by Delhi government showed that most teenagers were inoculated in northeast Delhi, with 6,237 first doses being given on Tuesday alone. Southwest district administered 4,402 doses, central Delhi administered 2,028 doses, east Delhi 2,907, New Delhi 2,653 and north Delhi inoculated 1,886 children.

A senior official of Delhi government’s health department said that Delhi has made arrangements to vaccinate 300,000 children every day.

“We are hoping that the daily vaccination count among children will increase further in the coming days. Most of our centres have been exclusively reserved for children in the 15-18 years age category. In centres where vaccination for general public is on, we have made provisions for a separate entry and exit for this age group, so that it is convenient for them,” the official said.

