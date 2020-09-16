e-paper
37-year-old Indian expat nurse from Kerala dies of Covid-19 in Oman

37-year-old Indian expat nurse from Kerala dies of Covid-19 in Oman

The Indian expat nurse Blessy Thomas, who was from Kerala, was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Royal Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sep 16, 2020
Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thomas is survived by her husband and two children.
Thomas is survived by her husband and two children.(File photo for representation)
         

A 37-year-old Indian nurse working in Oman died due to Covid-19, making it the first case of coronavirus related deaths among health workers in the country’s ministry of health, according to media reports on Wednesday.

She passed away on Tuesday, the Gulf News reported.

The ministry of health in Oman expressed condolence for the first Covid related death among its health workers in the country.

“With great sadness and sorrow, the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman mourns the passing away of nurse Blessy Thomas at the Royal Hospital ICU due to Covid-19. This is the first death among health workers in MoH,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday, according to a report in PTI.

Calling Thomas a “true hero”, the ministry said she was a role model of hard and sincere work.

“The Minister of Health, as well as the MoH personnel and all health workers in Oman express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement read.

(with agency inputs)

