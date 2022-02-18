Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Jaipur area

The National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the seismic event was 92km northwest of Jaipur and at the depth of 5km.
The earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 8.01am on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred near Jaipur on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The central government's nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes said that the epicentre of the seismic event was 92km northwest of Jaipur and at the depth of 5km. The earthquake occurred at 8.01am. 

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan,” the NCS tweeted.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.

