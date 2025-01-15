3rd edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to start in Ayodhya from Feb 15

New Delhi: The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 3.0), set to kick off on February 15 at Varanasi’s Namo Ghat, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, will celebrate several aspects of Tamil cultural, Siddha system of medicine (Bharatiya Chikitsa), classical Tamil literature, and heritage, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday. Registration process will continue until February 1. (For representation/Getty Images)

“KTS 3.0 aims to strengthen the bond between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi and make the youth aware of their cultural significance, further promoting the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” Pradhan said while launching the registration portal — kashitamil.iitm.ac.in — for the 10-day event.

Pradhan added that, in addition to 1,000 participants from various walks of life—including students, teachers, farmers, artisans, professionals, small entrepreneurs, women, and researchers from Tamil Nadu—the KTS 3.0 delegation will also include 200 students from Tamil Nadu who are studying in central government higher educational institutions in other states.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is organising KTS 3.0, has opened the registration process, which will continue until February 1.

After registering, participants will take a quiz competition in Tamil on February 2 to qualify for shortlisting. The final list of KTS 3.0 delegates will be announced on February 5. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, will serve as the receiving institute for the event.

“Notably, this year’s Sangamam is set against the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj. KTS delegates will spend one night at the Maha Kumbh. It is also the first KTS after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Delegates will visit the Ram temple as part of the event,” Pradhan said.

Participants from Tamil Nadu will visit the ancestral house of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Kedar Ghat, Kasi Mandapam, and the BHU Tamil department for academic and literary interactions, IIT Madras said in a statement.

KTS 3.0 will also feature an exhibition on Sage Agastya’s personality and his contributions to health, philosophy, science, linguistics, literature, polity, culture, art, and Tamil heritage. Seminars and workshops on various topics focusing on Agastya’s legacy will also be part of the event.

The previous two editions of KTS, held in 2022 and 2023, were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We hope and believe that PM Modi will inaugurate the KTS 3.0 event,” Pradhan added.