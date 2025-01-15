Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3rd edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to start in Ayodhya from Feb 15

BySanjay Maurya
Jan 15, 2025 05:29 PM IST

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the registration portal — kashitamil.iitm.ac.in — for the 10-day event

New Delhi: The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 3.0), set to kick off on February 15 at Varanasi’s Namo Ghat, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, will celebrate several aspects of Tamil cultural, Siddha system of medicine (Bharatiya Chikitsa), classical Tamil literature, and heritage, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday.

Registration process will continue until February 1. (For representation/Getty Images)
Registration process will continue until February 1. (For representation/Getty Images)

“KTS 3.0 aims to strengthen the bond between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi and make the youth aware of their cultural significance, further promoting the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” Pradhan said while launching the registration portal — kashitamil.iitm.ac.in — for the 10-day event.

Pradhan added that, in addition to 1,000 participants from various walks of life—including students, teachers, farmers, artisans, professionals, small entrepreneurs, women, and researchers from Tamil Nadu—the KTS 3.0 delegation will also include 200 students from Tamil Nadu who are studying in central government higher educational institutions in other states.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which is organising KTS 3.0, has opened the registration process, which will continue until February 1.

After registering, participants will take a quiz competition in Tamil on February 2 to qualify for shortlisting. The final list of KTS 3.0 delegates will be announced on February 5. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, will serve as the receiving institute for the event.

“Notably, this year’s Sangamam is set against the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj. KTS delegates will spend one night at the Maha Kumbh. It is also the first KTS after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Delegates will visit the Ram temple as part of the event,” Pradhan said.

Participants from Tamil Nadu will visit the ancestral house of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Kedar Ghat, Kasi Mandapam, and the BHU Tamil department for academic and literary interactions, IIT Madras said in a statement.

Also Read: Take a moment to tune in to the Sun: Shebaba by Renuka Narayanan

KTS 3.0 will also feature an exhibition on Sage Agastya’s personality and his contributions to health, philosophy, science, linguistics, literature, polity, culture, art, and Tamil heritage. Seminars and workshops on various topics focusing on Agastya’s legacy will also be part of the event.

The previous two editions of KTS, held in 2022 and 2023, were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We hope and believe that PM Modi will inaugurate the KTS 3.0 event,” Pradhan added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On