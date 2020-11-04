4 chant hanuman Chalisa at UP Idgah, arrested

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 06:19 IST

Police arrested four men Tuesday after they chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at an Idgah, a day after namaz offered on the premises of a temple here triggered a row.

One of them claimed to be a local leader of BJP’s youth wing.

Saurabh Nambardar, Raghav Mittal, Rauki and Kanha entered the Idgah on the Goverdhan-Barsana road and recited the Hindu prayer, police said. They were arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC for disturbing peace.

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manupal Bansal also entered a mosque and recited ‘Gayatri mantra’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, in Khekra area of Baghpat district.

Bansal, who is also associated with RSS-supported Population Solutions Foundation, said he did this to spread a message of communal harmony and sought permission from the ‘hafiz’ (religious leader) of the mosque.