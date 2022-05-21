Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 children hurt as abandoned stun grenade explodes in north Bengal
india news

4 children hurt as abandoned stun grenade explodes in north Bengal

Preliminary investigation revealed that the BSF had used the stun grenade in January this year. It however didn’t explode. On Friday, the children somehow found the stun grenade which is basically non-lethal and tried to set it on fire which is when it exploded.
The four children were rushed to a state-run hospital in north Bengal and admitted after the stun grenade exploded suddenly. (AFP FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on May 21, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kolkata: Four children were injured when an abandoned stun grenade, usually used by the Border Security Force, exploded at Uttar Dinajpur in north Bengal on Friday.

Police said that the four victims, all aged between 12 and 13 years, had gone to a nearby field. They found a box-like object and tried to set it on fire. It exploded and the children sustained burn injuries.

“They were rushed to a state-run hospital in north Bengal and admitted. Doctors said they were out of danger,” said Sachin Makkar, superintendent of Islampur police district.

Dulal Mondol, head of the local Daspara village panchayat, said that the place where the incident took place is close to the international Indo-Bangladesh border and there is a BSF camp around 50 metres from the place.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the BSF had used the stun grenade in January this year. It however didn’t explode. On Friday, the children somehow found the stun grenade which is basically non-lethal and tried to set it on fire. It exploded,” said Makkar.

He said that the police were in touch with the BSF and further investigation was going on.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP