4 children hurt as abandoned stun grenade explodes in north Bengal

Kolkata: Four children were injured when an abandoned stun grenade, usually used by the Border Security Force, exploded at Uttar Dinajpur in north Bengal on Friday.

Police said that the four victims, all aged between 12 and 13 years, had gone to a nearby field. They found a box-like object and tried to set it on fire. It exploded and the children sustained burn injuries.

“They were rushed to a state-run hospital in north Bengal and admitted. Doctors said they were out of danger,” said Sachin Makkar, superintendent of Islampur police district.

Dulal Mondol, head of the local Daspara village panchayat, said that the place where the incident took place is close to the international Indo-Bangladesh border and there is a BSF camp around 50 metres from the place.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the BSF had used the stun grenade in January this year. It however didn’t explode. On Friday, the children somehow found the stun grenade which is basically non-lethal and tried to set it on fire. It exploded,” said Makkar.

He said that the police were in touch with the BSF and further investigation was going on.