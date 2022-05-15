4 cops injured in clashes in Bengal’s Murshidabad district

Kolkata: Four policemen were injured when some miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at a religious procession and attacked police personnel when the latter rushed to the spot to ease the tension in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Sunday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Four policemen have been injured. The police have registered an FIR. Investigation is going on,” said K Sabari Raj Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad district.

Locals said that on Sunday morning some villagers took out a religious procession. A group of miscreants, however, tried to stop them and allegedly hurled bombs.

When the police team rushed to the spot they were attacked too with bricks and sticks. A police vehicle was damaged and four policemen sustained injuries.

Subrata Maitra, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Berhampore, later lodged a complaint with the Beldanga police station.

The police were yet to arrest any person till reports last came in.