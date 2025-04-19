4 dead, 14 rescued in Delhi house collapse, search on for survivors

New Delhi: At least four people were killed and others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur Shakti Vihar, police said. Rescue operations are underway. The incident was reported at 3.02 am early Saturday morning to Dayalpur police station (ANI/ video grab)

According to initial reports, 22 individuals were believed to be inside at the time of the collapse, additional deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said.

So far, 14 people have been rescued and taken to GTB Hospital. Four of them were declared dead by the doctors.

“The incident was reported at 3.02 am to Dayalpur police station. When police and fire department reached the spot, they discovered that the building, owned by a man identified as Tehsin, had completely collapsed,” Lamba said.

Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and ambulance teams, were deployed. Senior police and civic officials are on-site overseeing the rescue operation, which is continuing.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, police said.