Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 dead, 14 rescued in Delhi house collapse, search on for survivors

ByHemani Bhandari
Apr 19, 2025 08:57 AM IST

22 individuals were believed to be inside at the time of the collapse. So far, 14 people have been rescued and taken to hospital. Four of them were declared dead

New Delhi: At least four people were killed and others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur Shakti Vihar, police said. Rescue operations are underway.

The incident was reported at 3.02 am early Saturday morning to Dayalpur police station (ANI/ video grab)
The incident was reported at 3.02 am early Saturday morning to Dayalpur police station (ANI/ video grab)

According to initial reports, 22 individuals were believed to be inside at the time of the collapse, additional deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sandeep Lamba said.

So far, 14 people have been rescued and taken to GTB Hospital. Four of them were declared dead by the doctors.

“The incident was reported at 3.02 am to Dayalpur police station. When police and fire department reached the spot, they discovered that the building, owned by a man identified as Tehsin, had completely collapsed,” Lamba said.

Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and ambulance teams, were deployed. Senior police and civic officials are on-site overseeing the rescue operation, which is continuing.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, police said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 4 dead, 14 rescued in Delhi house collapse, search on for survivors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On