4 die, 3 missing as rain continues to lash Kerala

Four persons have died and three, including two fishermen from Tamil Nadu, are missing as rains continued to lash Kerala, with red alert being sounded in Kasargod, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts of the state till July 23. The body of Sahayaraju, one of the missing fishermen from Tamil Nadu, was found in Kollam district, the coastal police said. “The search is on for the remaining two...,” the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Kasargod and Idukki districts on July 21, and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on July 22. It has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kannur and Kasargod districts of the southern state on July 23. The weatherman has also issued orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram till July 25.

Even though the intensity of rains has reduced, coastal areas of the state continue to bore the brunt of the rough sea. The Kerala government has asked tourists to stay away from Shankumugham Beach in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, citing danger. The IMD has also cautioned fishermen from venturing into the sea.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 01:09 IST