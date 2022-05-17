Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 held in connection with 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts: Gujarat ATS

The Gujarat Police have also arrested an accused in connection with a terror module busted in Rajasthan recently
Published on May 17, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said it has arrested four people wanted in connection with the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts cases. People aware of the matter identified the four as Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhakta, Shoeb Baba, and Sayyed Kureshi. The police have also released pictures of the four accused.

The Gujarat Police have also arrested Aaqif Nachan in connection with a terror module busted in Rajasthan recently. Seven people were earlier arrested in connection with the module. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the Rajasthan Police. The terror module accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The NIA is investigating possible linkages of the module with a terrorist outfit suspected to be planning strikes in the country.

