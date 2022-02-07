4 kids among 5 of family found dead

26-year-old woman, her three sons and a nephew were allegedly found murdered at their home in Mandya district of Karnataka, the police said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Lakshmi , her sons Raju, Komal and Kunal , and nephew Govind, the police added.

The bodies were found inside the home by neighbours. A murder case has been registered, and investigation is on in the incident, the police said.

At the time of incident, the deceased’s husband and brother were stated to be out of the village, said police .

According to initial reports, the murders are likely to have taken place on Saturday, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

A video of the incident, where villagers can be seen gathered around the crime site, is being widely shared on the social media.

After getting the information, senior police officials from the district, including the superintendent of police N(SP) Yatish, visited the crime scene.

