Chandigarh, The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it had arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles allegedly involved in multiple violent crimes. 4 people, 2 of them juvenile, out to carry out murder, nabbed in Gurdaspur: Punjab Police

All four were nabbed in Gurdaspur's Salimpur Afghana village.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the two adults were Vishal Masih alias Dana, a native of Pakhoke Tahli in Batala, and Vishal William, a native of Pakhoke Mehmaran village in Gurdaspur.

Police seized two .30 bore pistols and six live cartridges found in their possession.

Yadav said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were working at the behest of foreign-based gangsters Nishan Singh, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann alias Honey, and Sajan Masih alias Goru.

Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann said the probe also revealed that one of the juveniles is the first cousin of Sajan Masih and handles the transportation of weapons and explosives at his behest.

Sajan Masih is wanted in attempted murder and Arms Act cases registered at Dera Baba Nanak Police Station in September 2023.

Sajan had spent around two months in Gurdaspur jail and fled abroad when he was out on bail.

Mann said it was also revealed that one of the two juveniles conducted a recce of Hardeep Singh, who was later murdered in Dera Baba Nanak in January 2024.

The minor was sent to a juvenile home, but after his release, he resumed his criminal activities.

On August 14, Vishal Masih, along with one of the juveniles, travelled to Tanda, Hoshiarpur and wounded a property dealer there with gunshots.

This crime was also committed at the behest of their foreign-based handlers, police said.

The AIG said Vishal Masih and one of the juveniles also conducted a recce of a Banga-based person on the instructions of Sajan and were on the way to execute a killing when the team of CI Pathankot apprehended them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.