4 Punjab-based terror suspects in touch with Pakistani man held from Haryana's Karnal: Reports

In what could be a major breakthrough, the Karnal Police in Haryana on Thursday detained four terror suspects from the Bastara toll plaza in the district and recovered weapons and explosives from their possession, news agency ANI quoted Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia.

“On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects, including 3 belonging to Ferozepur and 1 from Ludhiana, have been detained near the Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder,” said the SP Karnal.

Karnal range inspector general of police Satender Kumar Gupta said, “They hail from Punjab. Preliminary information suggests that they were basically acting as couriers and transporting these arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana.”

They will be produced before a court and taken on police remand after which they will be questioned in detail, he said.

"Three containers suspected to contain RDX, firearm, a pistol and 31 round live cartridges have been seized from the vehicle," news agency PTI quoted Gupta as saying.

Punia said,"As soon as we got a credible input, we acted on it and alerted our team. The vehicle has 'DL' in its number, however, the owner of the vehicle is yet not known. The detention was made near the Bastara toll."

The SP further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana.

"Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," he said.

The police official further said Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

