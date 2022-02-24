4 sentenced in bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: A special court has sentenced former Bank of India (BOI) manager Abid Ali Gulam Vohra and three others to three to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a case involving fraud of ₹98.28 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it registered a case in the matter in Mumbai in 1998 against the four accused, including the manager, on a complaint from the Bank of India.

The CBI said Vohra has been sentenced to four, while Ashok Leharchand Bhansali to five, years in prison. Sadiq Sayyad Mir Patel and Rizwan Sayyad Sadiq Patel have been sentenced to three years in prison. The four have also been fined between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3.25 crore.

The CBI said the four would deposit false cheques, and after 24 years of investigation, the CBI found them guilty. It originally named eight accused in the case, three of whom passed away during the course of the trial. One accused was acquitted.

