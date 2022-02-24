Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 sentenced in bank fraud case
india news

4 sentenced in bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation said it registered a case in the matter in Mumbai in 1998 against the accused
HT Image
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 10:34 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: A special court has sentenced former Bank of India (BOI) manager Abid Ali Gulam Vohra and three others to three to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a case involving fraud of 98.28 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it registered a case in the matter in Mumbai in 1998 against the four accused, including the manager, on a complaint from the Bank of India.

The CBI said Vohra has been sentenced to four, while Ashok Leharchand Bhansali to five, years in prison. Sadiq Sayyad Mir Patel and Rizwan Sayyad Sadiq Patel have been sentenced to three years in prison. The four have also been fined between 1.5 lakh to 3.25 crore.

The CBI said the four would deposit false cheques, and after 24 years of investigation, the CBI found them guilty. It originally named eight accused in the case, three of whom passed away during the course of the trial. One accused was acquitted.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP