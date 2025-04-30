Lucknow, Four unrecognised and illegally operating madrasas were sealed in Shravasti district on Wednesday as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's drive across districts bordering Nepal against unauthorised religious structures, an official statement said. 4 unrecognised madrasas sealed in UP's Shravasti

Besides, several temporary and permanent encroachments within a 15-km radius of the Nepal border were cleared, it said.

Till date, 36 illegal madrasas have been sealed and 131 unauthorised encroachments demolished.

A mosque in Bhartha village in Roshangarh under Bhinga tehsil, Bahraich was also razed as it was constructed on government land, the statement said.

In Pilibhit district, a special drive was carried out within 10 km of the Nepal border to remove encroachments on public land.

The operation, led by the Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police, did not yield any objectionable material, but confirmed encroachments were present.

In Maharajganj district, enforcement action has been taken against 13 illegal madrasas and mosques in Nautanwa tehsil.

Six illegal encroachments in Nichlaul and 14 in Farenda tehsil were also demolished there, the statement said.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, specifically in the border tehsils of Nighasan and Palia, demolition drives were carried out against an illegal mosque in Krishnanagar and an Idgah in Chandan Chowki, with full coordination between Police and Revenue officials.

In Balrampur district, one illegally occupied madrasa has been vacated, and notices have been served to five others. Encroachments on two tombs have been removed, while notices have been served to five more.

Overall, 13 illegal encroachments have been identified, and action has been taken against three, the statement said.

A case involving an unauthorised Idgah is also being processed, it said.

Investigations have revealed 20 madrasas failing to meet the required standards all of which have been shut down, it added.

Besides, two madrasas have been issued notices for failing to submit necessary documentation despite prior warnings.

In Bahraich, five encroachments were removed on Wednesday in the Nanpara and Mihipurwa tehsils.

So far, 127 illegal constructions have been demolished in the district, the statement said.

Based on a report by the Minority Welfare Officer, a madrasa was sealed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of sealed madrasas in the district to six.

In Siddharthnagar, action was taken on Wednesday against one illegal encroachment. So far, 17 such cases have been addressed in the district, including three mosques and four madrasas, the statement said.

